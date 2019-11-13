Dr. Paris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Paris, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Paris, DPM
Dr. Michael Paris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hanover, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover.
Dr. Paris' Office Locations
Hanover Foot and Ankle Associates PC250 Fame Ave Ste 220, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 632-5264
- 2 940 Century Dr Ste A, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 632-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He spends time explaining your condition and how to heal the quickest possible way. Friendly staff. Highly recommend Dr. Paris.
About Dr. Michael Paris, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paris.
