Dr. Michael Paritzky, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Paritzky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Paritzky works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Center3410 W 84th St Ste 110, Hialeah, FL 33018 Directions (305) 558-3571
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am humble to tell anyone who is looking for a Physician to go see Dr. Michael Paritzky. When I go to his office which he share with Dr. W. Case. I observed how he listened carefully to his patients.All my visits he provide quick relief to my health issues, share three keys to effective healing. His staff are very helpful. I want to give a shout out to the office Manager Yvette and Julie who works from the HIALEAH office. They always go above and beyond to ensure that they follow up with patients. Thanks to all. Dr Wayne Case is also an excellent Doctor. Go! See for yourself.
About Dr. Michael Paritzky, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194082263
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paritzky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paritzky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paritzky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paritzky works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paritzky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paritzky.
