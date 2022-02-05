Overview of Dr. Michael Park, MD

Dr. Michael Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Park works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Cortez - Neurology in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.