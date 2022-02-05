Dr. Michael Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Park, MD
Dr. Michael Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - Cortez - Neurology7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 274-4135Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park corrected my L3-5 stenosis where the sciatic pain which was unbearable was completely gone following surgery. The next year I was in a car accident and an MRI showed a herniated disc in the L3-4. I went back to Dr. Park and he schooled me on the procedure and I elected to have it repaired by him and again it was 100% successful. I did elect to strengthen thru PT and now am feeling great. I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Park, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013111624
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University - Research
- New York University - General Surgery
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
