Overview

Dr. Michael Parke, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Parke works at Detweiler Family Medicine & Associates in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

