Dr. Michael Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Parker, MD
Dr. Michael Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 300, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Started going to Dr. Parker 30 years ago....mostly for injections for wrinkles on face. He is excellent! Little to no bruising.. Have moved around some and had work done by others (like in Los Angeles), and still find him to be the best and most gentle. Now live in the south, but I fly to Akron when I need work done. Well worth it.
About Dr. Michael Parker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
