Dr. Michael Parker, MD

Dr. Michael Parker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Wilmington Health Rheumatology in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.