Dr. Michael Parra, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Parra, MD

Dr. Michael Parra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Parra works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Surgical Associates
    2800 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-0900
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Broward Health Imperial Point - Psych
    6401 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Rib Fracture

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 01, 2017
    Active listener good communicator easy to talk with broad knowledge base, takes time you are not rushed . Is aware of anxiety clients are under while sitting in his office making life changing decisions.
    Ft Lauderdale, FL — May 01, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Michael Parra, MD
    About Dr. Michael Parra, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770679771
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parra works at Broward Urology Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Parra’s profile.

    Dr. Parra has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

