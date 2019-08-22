Dr. Michael Parra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Parra, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Parra, MD
Dr. Michael Parra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Parra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parra's Office Locations
-
1
Cerehealth Mso LLC991 Southpark Dr Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 733-9971
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parra?
Dr. Parra was explanatory and extraordinarily knowledgeable with regard to current medical treatments/protocols. He is kind and available, always putting myself and my family at ease concerning our father's condition. Thank you.
About Dr. Michael Parra, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932162369
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parra works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.