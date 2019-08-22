See All Hematologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Michael Parra, MD

Hematology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Parra, MD

Dr. Michael Parra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Parra works at Colorado Hematology/Oncology in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cerehealth Mso LLC
    991 Southpark Dr Ste 200, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 733-9971

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 22, 2019
Dr. Parra was explanatory and extraordinarily knowledgeable with regard to current medical treatments/protocols. He is kind and available, always putting myself and my family at ease concerning our father's condition. Thank you.
— Aug 22, 2019
Photo: Dr. Michael Parra, MD
About Dr. Michael Parra, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932162369
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY


