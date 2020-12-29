Overview of Dr. Michael Parrott, MD

Dr. Michael Parrott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine Department Of Immunology|Baylor University and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parrott works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Englewood, FL, North Port, FL and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.