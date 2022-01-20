Dr. Michael Partin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Partin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Partin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore and Mercy Hospital Tishomingo.
Dr. Partin works at
Locations
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City Inc.4300 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-1515
Ardmore North Commerce Clinic1505 N Commerce St Ste 203, Ardmore, OK 73401 Directions (580) 223-6555
Ohh Physicians1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (580) 332-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Arbuckle Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Tishomingo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Partin. Besides being an excellent physician, he is very caring. When I had an afib episode and called the hospital, he returned my call immediately.
About Dr. Michael Partin, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Partin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partin has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Partin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Partin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partin.
