Overview of Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO

Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Pascolini works at Boardman Ear, Nose and Throat in Boardman, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Columbiana, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.