Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO

Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Dr. Pascolini works at Boardman Ear, Nose and Throat in Boardman, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH, Columbiana, OH and Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pascolini's Office Locations

    Boardman ENT
    8423 Market St Ste 205, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-1934
    Saint Elizabeth Boardman Health Center
    8401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-1934
    Columbiana Office
    225 E State Route 14 Ste 102, Columbiana, OH 44408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 729-1934
    Howland Office
    5000 E Market St Ste 18B, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2520
    8423 E Market St Ste 205, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2520
    Mercy Health Howland Imaging
    1932 NILES CORTLAND RD NE, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron Children's Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Nosebleed

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2019
    takes the time to understand the problem & explains the cure in simple to understand language.
    About Dr. Michael Pascolini, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073772422
    Education & Certifications

    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
