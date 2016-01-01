Dr. Pasirstein accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Pasirstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pasirstein, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pasirstein works at
Locations
Dept of Emergency Medicine2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 952-9130
Dept of Emergency Medicine1020 Sansom St Ste 239, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Pasirstein, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811151814
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medical Services
Dr. Pasirstein works at
