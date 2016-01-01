Dr. Michael Passo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Passo, MD
Dr. Michael Passo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.
McMinnville Eye Clinic235 SE Norton Ln Ste B, McMinnville, OR 97128 Directions (503) 472-4688
- Willamette Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- IU Health University|Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- IU Health University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Passo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passo has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Contact Lens Fitting Services and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Passo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.