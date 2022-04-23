Dr. Michael Patete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Patete, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Patete, MD
Dr. Michael Patete, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Patete works at
Dr. Patete's Office Locations
Ear Nose Throat & Sinus Center PA213 Palermo Pl, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 485-7783
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant surprise. Very intelligent individual who can explain the issue in basic and understandable manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Patete, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992994446
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Mc University Miami
- Jackson Meml MC-U Miami
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patete has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patete has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Deviated Septum and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Patete. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.