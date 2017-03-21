Dr. Michael Patnaude, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patnaude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Patnaude, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Patnaude, DO
Dr. Michael Patnaude, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westbrook, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patnaude's Office Locations
- 1 50 Park Rd Ste 2, Westbrook, ME 04092 Directions (207) 772-1411
-
2
Patnaude, Michael Richard DO477 Congress St Ste 1300, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 775-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patnaude?
Dr. Patnaude is a skilled professional who listens and who cares. I walk into his office, I hand my stress over to him, and I leave it there. I appreciate how he shares what he's thinking, so I'm able follow his rationale and ask questions. I'm grateful for his help dealing with obstacles created by my insurance.
About Dr. Michael Patnaude, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588741359
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patnaude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patnaude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patnaude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patnaude. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patnaude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patnaude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patnaude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.