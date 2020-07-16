Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Patterson, MD
Dr. Michael Patterson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canonsburg, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson's Office Locations
- 1 161 Waterdam Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-5188
-
2
Gcmc Cardiology631 N Broad Street Ext, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (724) 450-7119
-
3
Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC990 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 854-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent consult
About Dr. Michael Patterson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1437341633
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
