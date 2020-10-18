See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Richland, WA
Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD

Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Lourdes Medical Center.

Dr. Pattillo works at Three Rivers Family Medicine in Richland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pattillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Three Rivers Family Medicine
    945 Goethals Dr Ste 300, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 943-3196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kadlec Regional Medical Center
  • Lourdes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992798805
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pattillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pattillo works at Three Rivers Family Medicine in Richland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pattillo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

