Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD
Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Lourdes Medical Center.
Dr. Pattillo works at
Dr. Pattillo's Office Locations
-
1
Three Rivers Family Medicine, 945 Goethals Dr Ste 300, Richland, WA 99352, (509) 943-3196
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pattillo?
All Staff at Three Rivers Medicine are professional and courteous. Dr. Pattillo is our Family MD and we find him to be caring and extremely knowledgeable. His recommendations are based on both physical exams and interactive dialogue. He listens carefully and provides great feedback. If he is unavailable other Staff can easily access health history on Three Rivers data base. We also find their Website to be very useful. We give Dr Pattillo a 5/5.
About Dr. Michael Pattillo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992798805
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pattillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pattillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattillo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.