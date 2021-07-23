Overview of Dr. Michael Paul, MD

Dr. Michael Paul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at Treasure Coast Neurosurgery in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.