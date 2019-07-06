Dr. Michael Payette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Payette, MD is a Dermatologist in Cromwell, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Business and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Central Connecticut Dermatology-Cromwell1 Willowbrook Rd, Cromwell, CT 06416 Directions (860) 322-2222
Central Connecticut Dermatology40 Dale Rd Ste 100, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 322-2222
Integrated Dermatology of Enfield LLC714 Hopmeadow St Ste 5, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 741-2225
Np Skincare113 Elm St Ste 304, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 272-4635
Integrated Dermatology710 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury, CT 06070 Directions (860) 741-2225
- Middlesex Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been a patient of Dr Payette for over 10 years. Dr Payette found something no one else found and has been treating ever since. Dr Payette will take time with you, explained and answer your questions and not leave you to home wondering! The bonus, he does not mind doing his research and relays the conclusion with an understanding and warm way!
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Baystate Medical Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Business
Dr. Payette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payette has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Payette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.