Overview

Dr. Michael Payette, MD is a Dermatologist in Cromwell, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Business and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Payette works at Central Connecticut Dermatology in Cromwell, CT with other offices in Avon, CT, Simsbury, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.