Dr. Michael Payment, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Payment, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport, Merit Health Biloxi and Singing River Gulfport.
Locations
Gulfport Urology Clinic4533 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 214-9639
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable and spends time explaining care with patients- a very nice man
About Dr. Michael Payment, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760496475
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
