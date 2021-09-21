Overview

Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.



Dr. Pearson works at Pacific Endometriosis and Pelvic Surgery in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.