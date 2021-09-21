Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Pearson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
Dr. Pearson works at
Locations
-
1
Gig Harbor Ambulatory Surgery Center5801 Soundview Dr Ste 251, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 313-5997
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Uniform Medical Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
He has helped me so much and overcome things I never thought I would. He worked with me to find the exact medication that is right for me and was easy to contact at all times. BEST Dr. I have ever found
About Dr. Michael Pearson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1902939242
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.