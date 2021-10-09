Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecoraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD
Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Pecoraro's Office Locations
Sea Shore Plastic and Hand Surgery Center450 JACK MARTIN BLVD, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 206-1000
Seashore Surgical Institute495 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 206-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pecoraro has again exceeded my expectations as a physician. Dr Pecoraro is kind, caring, informative, takes the time to listen and always explains everything in a clear, concise and easy to understand way. I recently had a finger injury that he again took care of and saw it through to its normal function. In the past Dr Pecoraro performed emergency surgery to my children after accidents, reconstructed my wife’s facial bones after a motor vehicle accident and has always met us at hospitals in emergency situations to say, “don’t worry they will be perfect again” Dr Pecoraro has always made good on that promise. There is nothing negative I can say about him, he is a healer. He has always gone above and beyond and never failed our family. He is always my first call if plastic surgery is necessitated and the first I would recommend if anyone needed a plastic surgeon who is highly skilled and truly cares about his patients. Thank you Dr Pecoraro!
About Dr. Michael Pecoraro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
