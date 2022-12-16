Overview of Dr. Michael Pedoto, MD

Dr. Michael Pedoto, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Pedoto works at Premier Physical Medicine Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.