Dr. Michael Peggs, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Peggs, MD

Dr. Michael Peggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Peggs works at Bay City Ophthalmology in Bay City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Peggs' Office Locations

    Dr. Michael A. Peggs
    1713 Merlin St, Bay City, TX 77414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 244-3558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Goniotomy
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Procedure
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eye Trauma
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery
Keratitis
Laser Surgery
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Presbyopia
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 07, 2018
    Dr. Peggs was very professional and knowledgeable. He answered all of my questions and concerns. All of the staff in his office are very helpful, friendly and professional. I will definitely continue treatment with him.
    Mary Gabbard in Matagorda, Tx — Mar 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Peggs, MD
    About Dr. Michael Peggs, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144350679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center Columbia University
    Internship
    • Mercy Catheterization Med Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Peggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peggs works at Bay City Ophthalmology in Bay City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Peggs’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

