Dr. Michael Peggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Peggs, MD
Dr. Michael Peggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bay City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Peggs' Office Locations
Dr. Michael A. Peggs1713 Merlin St, Bay City, TX 77414 Directions (979) 244-3558
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peggs was very professional and knowledgeable. He answered all of my questions and concerns. All of the staff in his office are very helpful, friendly and professional. I will definitely continue treatment with him.
About Dr. Michael Peggs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144350679
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center Columbia University
- Mercy Catheterization Med Center|Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.