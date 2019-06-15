Dr. Michael Pendola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pendola, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pendola, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
North Texas Colon & Rectal3409 Worth St Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730
Baylor Scott & White Urgent Care North Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 100, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-7600
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent skills and bedside manner.
About Dr. Michael Pendola, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendola has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Colectomy and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.