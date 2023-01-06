See All Ophthalmologists in Clermont, FL
Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD

Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Pennachio works at Total Eye Care Center in Clermont, FL with other offices in Eustis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pennachio's Office Locations

    Total Eye Care Ctr
    14244 State Road 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 227-1999
    Pennachioeye
    1100 S Grove St, Eustis, FL 32726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 227-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2023
    I had cataract surgery 3 years ago. I had wore glasses for almost 50 years. In my initial exam he asked what I hoped for after surgery. I said driving at night and no glare were my top priority. Just finished my annual checkup. I was able to see letters on the 20/15 line. Still driving at night with no glare and NO GLASSES. I use 1.75 reading glasses. His staff has always been friendly and professional. I highly recommend Dr. P
    Kevin Batliner — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750312005
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • U South Ala Med Ctrs Clins
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Florida Southern College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Pennachio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennachio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennachio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pennachio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennachio has seen patients for Presbyopia and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennachio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennachio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennachio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennachio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennachio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

