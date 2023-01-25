Dr. Michael Pensak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pensak, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pensak, MD
Dr. Michael Pensak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Pensak's Office Locations
Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! I went to the ER with a really bad infection in my index finger on my dominant right hand. I was admitted and placed on IV antibiotics. By the luck of the draw, I got Dr Pensak as my surgeon. I needed an I&D and ran the risk of losing my finger. Dr Pensak was thorough, detailed, and even played music in the surgical suite to relax me. As horrible as it looked, his care was so successful it has healed beautifully. If you have. Any issues that need treatment, I would unhesitatingly recommend him. His nurse Tiffany was also kind and informative as well.
About Dr. Michael Pensak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1942437561
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.