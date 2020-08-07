See All General Dentists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Michael Peppler, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Peppler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lone Tree, CO. 

Dr. Peppler works at Meadows Dental Group in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meadows Dental Group
    7430 Park Meadows Dr Ste 100, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 790-1656
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Clear Dental Braces
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Clear Dental Braces

Treatment frequency



Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dentures
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fastbraces Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Worn Down Teeth Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Peppler, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English, German
    • 1942492335
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Peppler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peppler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peppler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peppler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peppler works at Meadows Dental Group in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Peppler’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peppler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peppler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peppler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peppler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.