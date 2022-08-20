Overview of Dr. Michael Perez, MD

Dr. Michael Perez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, Detar Hospital Navarro, Jackson County Hospital District, Lavaca Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Victoria Orthopedic Center in Victoria, TX with other offices in Cuero, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.