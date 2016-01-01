Dr. Perlstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Perlstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Perlstein, DPM
Dr. Michael Perlstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Perlstein works at
Dr. Perlstein's Office Locations
Dr Michael Perlstein4414 14th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 438-8188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Perlstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1972505238
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlstein accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlstein has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perlstein speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.