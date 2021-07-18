Dr. Michael Pernula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pernula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pernula, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pernula, MD
Dr. Michael Pernula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med.
Dr. Pernula works at
Dr. Pernula's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Sight5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 724-2020
-
2
Tivoli Village330 S Rampart Blvd Ste 360, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 724-2020
-
3
Henderson Office10521 Jeffreys St Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 724-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pernula?
Dr pernula restored my vision completely! He is my hero I was practically blind with cataracts, and he gave me back near perfect vision
About Dr. Michael Pernula, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598064909
Education & Certifications
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pernula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pernula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pernula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pernula works at
Dr. Pernula speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pernula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pernula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pernula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pernula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.