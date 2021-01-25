Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD
Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Perrotti works at
Dr. Perrotti's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Perrotti MD PC319 S Manning Blvd Ste 308A, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perrotti?
incredible doctor. caring, super intelligent , he gets results. We were so fortunate to have his care and will miss him..We were greatly saddened to hear so suddenly that his office is closing.We wish him the best.
About Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1619906013
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrotti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrotti works at
Dr. Perrotti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.