Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD

Urology
4.7 (70)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD

Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Perrotti works at Michael Perrotti MD PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Perrotti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Perrotti MD PC
    319 S Manning Blvd Ste 308A, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619906013
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Perrotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perrotti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrotti works at Michael Perrotti MD PC in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perrotti’s profile.

    Dr. Perrotti has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

