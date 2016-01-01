Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persenaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD
Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Persenaire works at
Dr. Persenaire's Office Locations
-
1
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Ballard1536 N 115th St Ste 130, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persenaire?
About Dr. Michael Persenaire, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1437449535
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persenaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persenaire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Persenaire using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Persenaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persenaire works at
Dr. Persenaire has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persenaire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persenaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persenaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.