See All Otolaryngologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Michael Persky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Persky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Persky, MD

Dr. Michael Persky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
4.3 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
4.8 (73)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
4.9 (434)
View Profile

Dr. Persky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9785 Queens Blvd Fl 3, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-9100
  2. 2
    Pancreatic Cancer Center
    160 E 34th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-6644
  3. 3
    Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue
    462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 562-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer
Dysphagia
Tracheal Surgery
Oral Cancer
Dysphagia
Tracheal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Persky?

    Jun 11, 2022
    He was one of the doctors who participated in my complex and long surgery on May 26/2022 for chordoma in cervical spine. He is an excellent doctor, he explains very well your medical condition and possible treatments with the advantages and possible disadvantages, very reliable. highly recommended.
    LUZ CORREA DIAZ — Jun 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Persky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Persky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Persky to family and friends

    Dr. Persky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Persky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Persky, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Persky, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043502933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Persky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Persky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Persky has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Persky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Persky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Persky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.