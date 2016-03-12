Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pertschuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD
Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coatesville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.
Dr. Pertschuk works at
Dr. Pertschuk's Office Locations
-
1
Inpatient Hospital for Eating Disorders201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (610) 383-8369
-
2
www.EDTConline.com (Outpatient Services)750 Route 73 S Ste 104, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 810-0100
- 3 141 W Wayne Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 687-2141
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The closest to healthy that I've been in 11 years was because of Dr Pertschuk. His consults can be brief but he hears every single thing you say. Don't let the laptop fool you, he is listening.
About Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1609937903
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Yale University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pertschuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pertschuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pertschuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pertschuk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pertschuk.
