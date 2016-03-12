Overview of Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD

Dr. Michael Pertschuk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coatesville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital.



Dr. Pertschuk works at EATING DISORDERS TREATMENT CENTER in Coatesville, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Wayne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.