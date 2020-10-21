Dr. Michael Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Petersen performed a fistula on me last week he explained everything to me kept me at ease and did a great job he’s an exceptional Doctor
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
