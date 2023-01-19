Dr. Michael Petr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Petr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Petr, MD
Dr. Michael Petr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Cincinnati Hosp-Holmes Div
Dr. Petr works at
Dr. Petr's Office Locations
Jacksonville Brain & Spine7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 330-0302Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Jacksonville Brain & Spine201 Health Park Blvd Ste 211, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 330-0302
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petr did sciatic surgery on me October 5,2022. Highly recommended by previous doctor. He explained to me at my first appt what he would do. After 45 minutes I felt comfortable with him. I have been in pain for years and decided that I would have it done after talking with Dr. Petr. He really impressed me. Dr. Petr and his staff were very professional and courteous. They took very good care of me. The hospital staff was great. I appreciate everything they did for me and I am back to normal with no pain in my leg. Thanks so much Dr. Petr and your wonderful staff. Thanks Sandra Jones
About Dr. Michael Petr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477754513
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Cincinnati Hosp-Holmes Div
- Towson State University
- Neurosurgery
