Overview of Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM

Dr. Michael Petranek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Petranek works at Fairfax Surgical Center LP in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.