Dr. Michael Petrocelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Petrocelli works at Collier Podiatry in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.