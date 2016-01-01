Dr. Michael Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phelan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Phelan, MD
Dr. Michael Phelan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan's Office Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6897Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 419 W Redwood St Ste 320, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6422
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phelan?
About Dr. Michael Phelan, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760406482
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelan works at
Dr. Phelan has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.