Overview of Dr. Michael Phelan, MD

Dr. Michael Phelan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Phelan works at University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.