Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
-
1
Austin Area OBGYN & Fertility12200 Renfert Way Ste 100, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5104Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Could not have been more pleased! Dr. Phillips is a wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295743482
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.