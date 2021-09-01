Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Phillips, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Co Med Ctr
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Oregon State University
- Clinical Pathology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
