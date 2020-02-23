Overview of Dr. Michael Phillips, MD

Dr. Michael Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Integris Grove Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Cardiovascular Surgical Specia in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Okmulgee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Aortic Aneurysm and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.