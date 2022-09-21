Dr. Michael Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Phillips, DO
Dr. Michael Phillips, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Gallatin300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 310, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 845-4468
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Gallatin Saint Blaise110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 845-4467
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He takes his time with you and makes sure you are fully informed with his diagnoses and his plan to better your health. Has an excellent nurse, Stephanie, so you get a good team to handle your healthcare.
About Dr. Michael Phillips, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770804908
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Georgia Campus
- Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, TnAustin P
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
