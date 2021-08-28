See All Gastroenterologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Michael Picco, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Picco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Picco works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - GI
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-8182
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan

Treatment frequency



Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 28, 2021
Dr. PICCO IS THE MOST PROFESSIONAL AND KNOWLEDGEABLE PHYSCIAN I HAVE EVER MET. I HAD WENT TO THREE GASTROENTEROLOGIST BEFORE HIM AND NO ONE COULD FIND OUT WHAT WAS WRONG WITH ME. HE DID AND HAS BEEN MY PHYSCIAN FOR 7 YEARS. IT IS A RARE DISEASE AND HE NEVER GAVE UP AND TILL HE FOUND THE ANSWER. HE HAS ALWAYS BEEN THERE AND ANSWERED ALL MY QUESTIONS. THANK YOU DR. PICCO. 5 STARS FOR YOU.
Vicki Pine — Aug 28, 2021
About Dr. Michael Picco, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972592855
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Johns Hopkins University School Med|Yale New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Picco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Picco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Picco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Picco works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Picco’s profile.

Dr. Picco has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Picco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

