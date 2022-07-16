Dr. Michael Pick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Pick, MD
Dr. Michael Pick, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Carlinville Area Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Mason District Hospital, Pana Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pick works at
Dr. Pick's Office Locations
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
Springfield Clinic250 W KENWOOD AVE, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 428-3424
Lincoln Health Care Specialists Lab100 Stahlhut Dr, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 735-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- Carlinville Area Hospital
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Mason District Hospital
- Pana Community Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr Pick for 3 or 4 years. He and his nurses are wonderful. Dr Pick always spends at least a minimum of 20 minutes in the room with me, sometimes longer. Easy to talk to. He listens. He explains very well…. In terms I can understand. As long as he is practicing, I will continue to see him.
About Dr. Michael Pick, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1861585846
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pick has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick.
