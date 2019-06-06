Dr. Michael Pickart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pickart, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pickart, MD
Dr. Michael Pickart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pickart's Office Locations
Pickart Plastic Surgery, Inc.3438 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 654-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Went in for a consultation for a lump on my head. He was thorough in the exam and explaining the procedure for removal. He is friendly, not-stressed, spends ample time during appointment, smart, funny guy. His office staff is all friendly and professional. I'll update after my surgery.
About Dr. Michael Pickart, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- In Hand Center|Rose Medical Center Aesthetic Fellowship
- Med College Wi
- Med Coll WI Affil Hosps|Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickart has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pickart speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.