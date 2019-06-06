Overview of Dr. Michael Pickart, MD

Dr. Michael Pickart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pickart works at Pickart Plastic Surgery, Inc. in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.