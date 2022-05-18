See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Michael Pickens, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.6 (34)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Pickens, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services.

Dr. Pickens works at Michael K Pickens, DO in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Michael K Pickens, DO
    6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 (918) 502-1700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastritis
Constipation
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastritis

Constipation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Enterocolitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • OSMA Health
    • PacificSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr. Pickens was my son’s GI dr after he was born prematurely. He always went above and beyond with his care. I cannot say enough about him and the care that he provides. He is a down to earth Dr and knows exactly what he is talking about!
    Kourtney H — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Pickens, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912195751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Texas - Houston
    Internship
    • University of Texas - Houston Medical school
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickens works at Michael K Pickens, DO in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pickens’s profile.

    Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

