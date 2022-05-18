Overview

Dr. Michael Pickens, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services.



Dr. Pickens works at Michael K Pickens, DO in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.