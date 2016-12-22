Dr. Pickford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Pickford, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Pickford, MD
Dr. Michael Pickford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-7390Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Ent of Georgia3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 280, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-7399
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pickford performed sinus surgery on me. He was very flexible, squeezing me in as a new patient and having my surgery done within two weeks so I could get it done before my deductible kicked in new in January. He had great bedside manners and was very helpful throughout the process.
About Dr. Michael Pickford, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013915586
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Southern Illinois University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pickford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pickford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pickford has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, TMJ and Dizziness, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.