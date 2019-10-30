See All Psychiatrists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Michael Pierce, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Glastonbury, CT
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Pierce, MD

Dr. Michael Pierce, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Pierce works at Michael J Pierce MD in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierce's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Pierce MD LLC
    701 HEBRON AVE, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 657-8140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2019
    This physician is a faithful partner - diagnostically and therapeutically with any patient who is truly engaged in the process of healing. I highly recommend this physician
    Diane V — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Pierce, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760453138
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hosps Cleveland Case Western Res University
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
